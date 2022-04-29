Police busts fake arms licence racket

April 29, 2022 01:17 IST

A fake arms licence racket that procured illegal weapons has been busted recently, the police said on Thursday.

The police said the accused have been identified as Abhimanyu Rai, 30, Sakesh Kumar, 50, Ashok Aggarwal, 64, and Rameshwar Datt, 50.

The officers raided the area around the road leading from Noida to Mayur Vihar around 8.45 a.m. on April 12, following a tip-off that Rai would be there. The police were informed that Rai used to carry illegal arms on fake licences and also dealt in stolen cars in Delhi NCR region and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested near Pragati Maidan in Mayur Vihar.

Upon interrogation, Rai revealed that he procured fake licences from another accused Sakesh Kumar.

After further investigation, Kumar, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, was arrested from Rampura in Madhya Pradesh who later admitted that he got over 50 fake arms licences prepared by Rameshwar Datt, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, who was later arrested on April 22, the police said.

Kumar supplied these fake licences to arms supplier store ‘Shah Gun House Gwalior’. The store’s owner Ashok Aggarwal was arrested in the case on April 19, the police added.