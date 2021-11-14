Police bust prostitution racket in city, 3 arrested

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a prostitution racket in the Capital and arrested two women who are foreign nationals, it said on Saturday.

DCP (Crime Branch) Monika Bhardwaj said a cab driver, identified as Puran Singh, 47, has also been arrested along with the two women.

The police said they got a tip-off about a few foreigners overstaying in Delhi and indulging in prostitution. A trap was laid on Thursday and a few women were asked to be sent to a place in Rohini. While one police officer was deputed as a decoy, another was a shadow customer.

“Two girls came in a cab to the spot. They were both apprehended along with the cab driver,” Ms Bhardwaj said.

During interrogation, the women aged 24 and 28 said they had come to India from Uzbekistan on tourist visa and were overstaying.

“The cab driver namely Puran Singh disclosed that he came in contact with agent Ramesh about five months ago, who used to arrange foreign girls for prostitution. These girls came in contact with Ramesh through one Guliappa,” the DCP said adding that Singh dropped the women in Rohini on Ramesh’s direction.

Further investigation is under way, the police said.