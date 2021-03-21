Police bust govt. job fraud nexus

Accused allegedly struck a deal with a private exam centre

Delhi Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang that allegedly helped candidates for government jobs cheat in their examinations, and arrested four persons in connection with the crime.

The accused posed as police officers and committed the crime in connivance with a private exam centre, they added. The gang has duped victims of around ₹20 lakhs till now. DCP (West) Urvija Goel said the accused — Vaishali (26), alleged mastermind, Rohit (23), Love Kumar (26) and Himanshu (23) — are all from Haryana.

The police said they received information that illegal practices were taking place at Om and Chander Associates Examination Centre in Naraina Industrial Area in the ongoing examination for the post of Forest Guard. Next, the police conducted a raid at the centre on March 4.

A “candidate” named Rohit was caught using a phone to solve the online paper.

Rural areas

When the phone was examined, evidence was recovered and the rest three persons were arrested from Delhi and Haryana, said an officer. The police said Vaishali along with her partner Anil Sharma — who is absconding — and other accomplices used to run the nexus in various States of north India and particularly in the rural areas to target unemployed youth.

The accused asked the employees of the centre to provide phones to their candidates. The gang also used to send a dummy candidate, who would send the question paper to the kingpin.

“Next, Vaishali would use experts to solve the paper and send answers to their candidates — sitting inside the centre with mobile phones,” Ms. Goel explained.