Police bust gang of vehicle thieves who targeted cabs, drivers; six held

The Delhi Police on Sunday busted a gang of vehicle thieves who used to hire cabs by posing as passengers and then make off with the vehicle after overpowering the drivers on dark stretches. The police have recovered the lifted cabs after the arrest of six men.

The arrested persons have been identified as Dharamvir alias Dhammu, Mohammad Sahib, Ravi, Raju, Vicky and Heera. All accused are residents of Delhi and they identify themselves as Dhammu gang members.

The police said that they were on high alert after three cases of cabs being lifted were reported in Sarita Vihar and Amar Colony.

During investigation, the police received a tip-off about the robbers and a trap was laid in the jungle near Kalindi Kunj. Dharmbir and Mohammed Sahib were apprehended.

During interrogation, the duo confessed to their involvement in cases of abduction-cum-robbery as well as two other cases of car-jacking in Amar Colony and Sarita Vihar.

Onthe information given by the duo, the other gang members were also arrested. The stolen cars were recovered from deep inside the jungle, said Chinmoy Biswal, DCP (South East)

Stashed cars in jungle

The accused disclosed that the gang was formed by Dharamvir when he was in Tihar Jail in 2016. They specifically targeted cab drivers as they would have cash and mobile.

The police said that the gang members used to flag down cab drivers during late evening hours on dark stretches. The drivers would stop thinking that they were passengers. Once, the accused got into the vehicle, they would overpower the driver at the point of a knife and kick him out of the cab.

One of the gang members would then take the wheel and stash the vehicle deep inside the jungle. “We have recovered several cabs, a dummy pistol, two knives and documents of victim driver from their possession,” added Mr. Biswal.