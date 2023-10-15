ADVERTISEMENT

Police bust gambling racket managing bets worth ₹1 crore on World Cup matches

October 15, 2023 08:19 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - NEW DELHI

The officer added that the arrests were made during a drive by the police’s Special Staff against organised gambling on the World Cup matches

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi police have arrested three persons from south Delhi’s Khanpur for running an online gambling racket and organising bets on Cricket World Cup matches. Bets worth nearly ₹1 crore had been placed with the accused, an officer said.

The three accused have been identified as Ravi Kumar, 47, Amit Kumar, 28, and Shahid Khan, 50, the officer said, adding that gambling accounts were being managed through an application called ‘Betting Assistant Software’ purchased from Nehru Place. Several laptops, cell phones, and televisions have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

The officer added that the arrests were made during a drive by the police’s Special Staff against organised gambling on the World Cup matches.

“A tip-off was received regarding a betting racket operating from a flat in south Delhi’s Khanpur Extension on a South Africa-Australia match,” the officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the racket, one person was present at the stadium where the match was being played, relaying real-time updates through an electronic device to another person who was managing the bets, the officer also said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US