Police bust gambling racket managing bets worth ₹1 crore on World Cup matches

The officer added that the arrests were made during a drive by the police’s Special Staff against organised gambling on the World Cup matches

October 15, 2023 08:19 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi police have arrested three persons from south Delhi’s Khanpur for running an online gambling racket and organising bets on Cricket World Cup matches. Bets worth nearly ₹1 crore had been placed with the accused, an officer said.

The three accused have been identified as Ravi Kumar, 47, Amit Kumar, 28, and Shahid Khan, 50, the officer said, adding that gambling accounts were being managed through an application called ‘Betting Assistant Software’ purchased from Nehru Place. Several laptops, cell phones, and televisions have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

The officer added that the arrests were made during a drive by the police’s Special Staff against organised gambling on the World Cup matches.

“A tip-off was received regarding a betting racket operating from a flat in south Delhi’s Khanpur Extension on a South Africa-Australia match,” the officer said.

As part of the racket, one person was present at the stadium where the match was being played, relaying real-time updates through an electronic device to another person who was managing the bets, the officer also said.

