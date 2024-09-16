Police bust fake visa racket in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, seven arrested

The Delhi police busted a gang of counterfeit visa operators and arrested seven people in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on Sunday.

Equipment used in making fake visas, along with 14 Nepalese and two Indian passports, have been seized and further investigation is under way to nab their other associates, the police added.

The matter came to light on September 2, when a passenger tried to depart from Indira Gandhi International Airport for Rome, Italy, with a fake visa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said.

“During the scrutiny of his documents at the immigration counter, a fake Swedish visa was found affixed with his Indian passport. He was subsequently arrested,” Ms. Rangnani said. An FIR was lodged and an investigation was launched.

The police learnt that the passenger, who was looking to move abroad, had contacted one of the accused, who is a travel agent. “The accused agreed to send the passenger to a European country in exchange of ₹10 lakh,” she added.

