Police building on Yamuna floodplains: NGT rejects plea

NEW DELHI

01 October 2020 00:48 IST

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) rejected a plea moved by the Delhi Police seeking permission to construct accommodation facilities for police trainees on the Yamuna floodplains.

Noting a report furnished by a principal committee that made recommendations in favour of the Delhi Police, a Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that the project could not be permitted due to the current state of the floodplains.

“Having regard to the pitiable condition of river Yamuna, in spite of repeated directions of this Tribunal, what is necessary is stringent compliance of directions and not relaxation thereof. Activities which may be beneficial for the rejuvenation of the river like bio-diversity parks, artificial wetlands, afforestation and so on, are required and not the constructions.”

“Idea of semi-permanent or temporary construction for utilisation of hte police officials may not be a very germane idea. Such requirement is not temporary. Alternatives for viable permanent constructions may need to be explored,” the Bench added.

Referring to previous judgments of the Tribunal, the Bench observed, “The present project is right on the floodplains and has potential for generating solid waste and sewage unlike the project that was earlier allowed.”

In 2015, the green panel had prohibited construction activity on the demarcated floodplain area and directed a principal committee to identify all existing structures which fall on the demarcated area.