Police books VHP, others for Sunday’s ‘Hindu Virat Sabha’ event

VHP terms the FIR ‘laughable’; says the outfit had all permissions, policemen were present at the venue; case lodged for not taking permission before organising the event, says DCP (Shahdara)

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI:
October 11, 2022 01:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A video grab of BJP MP Parvesh Verma speaking at the ‘Hindu Virat Sabha’ in Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Police on Monday lodged an FIR against the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other organisers of ‘Hindu Virat Sabha’ a day after it was held in north-east Delhi’s Dilshad Garden.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said an FIR has been lodged against the organisers at G.T.B. Enclave police station under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly enforced by a public servant), for not taking permission from the police before organising the event at Ramleela Ground in Dilshad Garden.

Responding to the development, the VHP termed the FIR “laughable”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The FIR against us is laughable as several policemen were present at the venue. We had all the permissions,” VHP’s spokesperson Vinod Bansal said.

The event in question was organised by the VHP and several other Hindu outfits in light of the murder of a 19-year-old boy in north-east Delhi’s Sundar Nagri earlier this month. The murder was caught on CCTV cameras and the footage showed the accused persons cornering the victim, Manish, and stabbing him around 20 times in full public view.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police arrested six people — Sajid, Aalam, Bilal, Faizan, Mohsin and Shakir — for Manish’s murder while ruling out any communal angle to the crime.

MP’s boycott call

During Sunday’s event, Parvesh Verma, BJP MP from west Delhi, called for “total boycott” of people from a community.

“You don’t have to buy vegetables from their stalls. They sell non-veg. We should ask MCD and get all the shops shut. Boycott their restaurants,” Mr. Verma can be heard saying in purported videos from the event. Another legislator, BJP MLA from Loni (Ghaziabad) Nand Kishor Gurjar, also allegedly made objectionable remarks at the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Delhi
police

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app