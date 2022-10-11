Police books VHP, others for Sunday’s ‘Hindu Virat Sabha’ event

VHP terms the FIR ‘laughable’; says the outfit had all permissions, policemen were present at the venue; case lodged for not taking permission before organising the event, says DCP (Shahdara)

A video grab of BJP MP Parvesh Verma speaking at the ‘Hindu Virat Sabha’ in Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

VHP terms the FIR ‘laughable’; says the outfit had all permissions, policemen were present at the venue; case lodged for not taking permission before organising the event, says DCP (Shahdara)

Delhi Police on Monday lodged an FIR against the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other organisers of ‘Hindu Virat Sabha’ a day after it was held in north-east Delhi’s Dilshad Garden.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said an FIR has been lodged against the organisers at G.T.B. Enclave police station under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly enforced by a public servant), for not taking permission from the police before organising the event at Ramleela Ground in Dilshad Garden.

Responding to the development, the VHP termed the FIR “laughable”.

“The FIR against us is laughable as several policemen were present at the venue. We had all the permissions,” VHP’s spokesperson Vinod Bansal said.

The event in question was organised by the VHP and several other Hindu outfits in light of the murder of a 19-year-old boy in north-east Delhi’s Sundar Nagri earlier this month. The murder was caught on CCTV cameras and the footage showed the accused persons cornering the victim, Manish, and stabbing him around 20 times in full public view.

The police arrested six people — Sajid, Aalam, Bilal, Faizan, Mohsin and Shakir — for Manish’s murder while ruling out any communal angle to the crime.

MP’s boycott call

During Sunday’s event, Parvesh Verma, BJP MP from west Delhi, called for “total boycott” of people from a community.

“You don’t have to buy vegetables from their stalls. They sell non-veg. We should ask MCD and get all the shops shut. Boycott their restaurants,” Mr. Verma can be heard saying in purported videos from the event. Another legislator, BJP MLA from Loni (Ghaziabad) Nand Kishor Gurjar, also allegedly made objectionable remarks at the event.