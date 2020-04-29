Police bid to intimidate Kawalpreet, claims AISA

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Tuesday said that as part of a series of arrests and intimidation of student activists, Delhi Police went to its State president Kawalpreet Kaur’s house on April 27 and seized her mobile phone saying that it was required as part of an inquiry into the north-east Delhi riots.

“The seizure memo given to her cites an FIR with a slew of charges including the Unlawful Activities [Prevention] Act [UAPA],” the AISA alleged in a statement. It added that the attempt to intimidate Ms. Kaur comes in the wake of similar acts of intimidation and arrests – especially targeting prominent voices in the movement to save India’s Constitution by opposing the CAA, NPR and NRC.

The students’ association alleged that while police have claimed that its targeting of AISA and other students’ groups is based on painstaking “investigations” and “evidence”, in reality it was simply acting on a script that had been prepared by the government in power.

“Ms. Kaur along with AISA activists joined thousands of students in raising their voices against CAA. AISA activists participated in peaceful protests,” it said.