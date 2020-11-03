Police bans entry of unauthorised vendors in city’s busy Sadar Bazar

NEW DELHI

03 November 2020 00:11 IST

The move comes after pictures of crowded market went viral

After reports of violation of COVID-19 guidelines were highlighted in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area, the police banned the entry of unauthorised vendors in the market to create space for pedestrian movement.

The Delhi government has provided 140 civil defence volunteers to manage the crowd.

On Saturday, The Hindu had highlighted that no social distancing was being followed in Sadar Bazar.

After videos and pictures of the crowded market went viral on social media, a joint meeting with the market associations were held.

DCP (North) Anto Alphonse said they held a meeting with various market welfare associations (MWAs) in Sadar Bazar to control the situation. “All out preventive measures have been initiated in Sadar Bazar to contain spread of the virus. Focus is not only on prosecution of violators but also on awareness campaign.”

There are about 40,000 shopkeepers and three market associations in the bazaar — all were requested to ensure that owners and employees parks their vehicles in four identified parking areas. “Regular foot patrolling is being done in the crowded market and violators are being prosecuted. A total of 4,780 challans have been issued till now in these markets. Around 1,597 COVID-19 precautionary posters have been pasted in public places and 4,768 masks distributed till October 27,” said the DCP.

He added that total 495 cases under IPC Section 283 have been registered against encroachers and 638 have been fine under the DP act. A total of 54,277 persons have been detained under Section 65 of the DP Act.

Apart from this, the police are also taking anti-terrorist measures.

An office-bearer of one of the market association said there was a lot of negative publicity about Sadar Bazar.