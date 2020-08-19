Police ask FB, Twitter for details in Ankhi Das case

‘She has given a detailed statement’

Delhi Police has written to Facebook and Twitter seeking details of accused mentioned by the public policy director of Facebook for India, Ankhi Das, in her complaint, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the police had registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by Ms. Das, stating that she has been receiving threats and offensive messages on social media.

The officer said that Ms. Das had given her statement in detail.

In her complaint and statement to the police, she had identified several social media accounts for issuing threats and posting offensive messages.

The police have written to Facebook and Twitter seeking details like activity, name of the users and other details of the accounts.

“After getting the details of social media accounts which the complainant has identified in her statement to police, those will be verified and, if required, they will be asked to join the probe,” said the officer.

In her complaint, Ms. Das said the threats were in relation to an article dated August 14 this year that was published in The Wall Street Journal and further in a “mischaracterised and distorted” manner in India by various publications and widely circulated on the social media.

She has identified a few Twitter and Facebook accounts in her complaint.