Delhi Police arrests man for sexually assaulting two minor girls in municipal school

Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

May 06, 2022 23:25 IST

BJP-run East civic body blames AAP govt. for absence of CCTVs in school premises

The Delhi police on Friday arrested the person accused of sexually assaulting two girls inside an East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC)-run school in north-east Delhi’s Bhajanpura, close to a week after the incident took place.

DCP (North East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the police had identified several possible suspects following the incident. However, the breakthrough was made on Friday, a day after the police circulated the sketch of the accused, based on the inputs provided by the two victims. The accused Varun Joshi, 40, a resident of Yamuna Vihar, was booked under provisions of the IPC and POCSO Acts.

During interrogation, Joshi revealed that he was familiar with the school premises as he used to play at its ground every Sunday with some other people.

The police had earlier detained two men whose features matched the description shared by the two victims. However, they were let go after an inquiry.

Senior police officers said Joshi was nabbed as the sketch bore a close resemblance to him in a CCTV footage obtained from outside the school. An input provided by the school authorities - about the accused wearing a bracelet - also came in handy, the police said.

A senior police officer described Joshi, who lives near the school, as being a “jobless, alcoholic and porn addict.” Further investigation is in progress, the police said.

Blame game

EDMC Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said the civic body has suspended the school’s principal and the class teacher, apart from terminating the services of a contract teacher. “In addition, a notice has been issued to the School Inspector,” he said.

Meanwhile, EDMC’s education committee chairman, Rajiv Kumar (BJP), blamed the Delhi government for the lack of CCTV cameras and security guards at the school, claiming that it had not released the necessary funds.

Mr. Kumar said the civic body had been working on a project to install CCTVs in all of its 354 schools, however, the government had interfered in its tender process, which led to a delay in the project.

“The government has not paid the quarterly installment of funds to the EDMC. Due to this, we have been unable to pay salaries to our teachers since December 2021. This is why we are struggling to run our schools,” he said.

A senior EDMC official emphasised that placing the onus on the government for the delay in the installation of CCTV cameras “was not completely true”. He elaborated that there were issues in the tendering process, which was the cause for the delay in the project.

“The cost was huge and it was recommended that installation of cameras be limited. Every school was asked to do their own survey, followed by issuing a tender according to their specific requirements,” said the senior EDMC official.

However, the senior official added that salaries of all East civic body employees from Group A to Group C — including that of the Commissioner and other senior officials — have not been paid since November 2021, “because the government is yet to release the pending funds.”

He added, “Even for the installation of CCTV cameras, the government is not releasing the capital portion of the fund. For the last two years, the government has been withholding the capital portion for every project including education, health and urban development.”

AAP’s response

Responding to these observations, Leader of the Opposition at the EDMC, Manoj Tyagi (AAP), said the government has “paid its share to the civic body” adding that the government has no role to play since the civic bodies are now set to be unified.

He added, “As far as the CCTVs are concerned, the cost estimated came up to ₹75,000 per camera, including wiring and fitting charges. We found this absurd. This was a clear corruption by the BJP. The tender was then cancelled,” said Mr. Tyagi.

He added that the reason given by the Centre for the unification of the civic bodies was to solve their financial crisis, “So where is the issue? There are no pending dues from our end. The BJP-led Centre should now take care of its own problems.”