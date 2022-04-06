Police arrests man for cheating investors of ₹7.5 crore
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested a man for duping people of ₹7.5 crore worth of investments, on Monday.
According to the police, in 2016, the complainant, Anurag Chandra, was approached by the accused Vinay Vishal Sharma, 52, asking him to invest money in his company by subscribing to cumulative shares. Sharma assured the complainant that his investment would multiply manifold.
The complainant subsequently transferred ₹7.5 crores to the company of the accused.
The accused, Sharma was in the beauty salon business and to expand his business he took loans from the bank and individuals to the tune of ₹80 crores, said DCP (EOW) M.I. Haider.
The accused induced people to mortgage their properties with banks. The accused also borrowed money from individuals by selling the equity of his company.
