Police arrests man accused of stabbing girl for ending friendship from Ambala

January 05, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman for ending their friendship, a senior officer said.

The police said that the accused, Sukhvinder Singh, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, on Monday stabbed the 21-year-old victim, a resident of Azadpur’s Kewal Park, multiple times. After committing the crime, Sukhvinder fled to Haryana’s Ambala district, from where he was apprehended on Tuesday, the officer added. A case under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered and investigation is under way.

The victim has been admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital. Her condition is said to be stable. 

