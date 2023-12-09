Police arrest two shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang for firing outside ex-MLA’s house

December 09, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Two sharpshooters of the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who had fired gunshots outside the house of former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Punjab MLA and liquor businessman Deep Malhotra on December 3, have been arrested, the police said on Friday.

The accused — Aakash, 23, and Nitesh, 19 — had threatened the former MLA and tried to extort money. But after he refused to pay them “protection money”, they conducted a recce outside his house in Punjabi Bagh days before landing on his doorstep and firing shots in the air.

Similar cases

This is the fourth case of extortion in the national capital for which the police have made arrests over the past week.

On Thursday, the police arrested two men for making extortion calls to a garment businessman in north-east Delhi’s Jaffrabad.

On December 3, six persons, including a juvenile, were apprehended for trying to extort ₹5 lakh from a doctor in Bhajanpura.

Two other persons, including a juvenile belonging to the Hashim Baba gang, were held for demanding ₹50 lakh from a scrap dealer as “protection money”.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said, “Mr. Malhotra, who has a liquor business in Punjab, had received threats and extortion calls and messages on his phone number.”

“Earlier, two of his liquor shops were burnt, allegedly by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang, and in connection with that, two separate cases were lodged in Punjab,” Mr. Yadav said.

A police team started its investigation by analysing the CCTV footage outside the former MLA’s residence.

“Based on technical analysis, Aakash was traced to Bhatgaon in Haryana’s Sonepat district and subsequently apprehended,” an officer said.

The accused then led the police to Nitesh, who was found hiding in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri.

“The police also recovered two pistols, seven live cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle that was used in the crime”, Mr. Yadav said.

Sharing details of the criminal background of the accused, a senior officer said, “Aakash told us that he got in touch with members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang during his stay in jail, where he was lodged in an attempt to murder case.”

He added, “After he joined the gang, Aakash was told to meet Nitesh. He was in touch with Goldy Brar through the Signal instant messaging app.”

