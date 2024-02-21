Police arrest two for changing IMEI numbers of stolen phones

February 21, 2024 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

Delhi Police arrested three men from west Delhi’s Hari Nagar for changing the international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) numbers — a unique identification number given to each mobile phone — of stolen, robbed, and snatched phones and selling them further. The changed IMEI number gives the phone a new virtual identity, which makes it impossible to detect, a senior officer said.

On February 17, a police team at Hari Nagar police post apprehended Narabjeet Singh, from whom a stolen mobile phone was recovered. Upon investigation, the police found that the recovered phone’s IMEI number had been changed.

During interrogation, Mr. Singh disclosed that he and his associate, Manish, who was subsequently arrested, used to change the IMEI numbers of phones for money. The police arrested the two and recovered a laptop from them, on which they found software that was used to change the IMEI numbers. The two accused also led the police to the whereabouts of their associate Gurmeet, who was also arrested. Further investigation is under way, the officer also said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officer added that in most phone theft cases, the police use the IMEI and SIM card numbers to track the stolen phones. However, thieves often change the IMEI code and remove the SIM card, making surveillance difficult.

Earlier in 2021, the Delhi police took to X to issue a warning to the public against buying unverified second-hand phones.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.