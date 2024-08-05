Police arrest realty firm CEO after 60-km-long chase

The Delhi police arrested Sanjeev Jain, the director and CEO of a subsidiary of realty firm Parsvnath Developers, after a 60-km-long chase, an officer said on Sunday.

He was arrested on Saturday by an STF team from the IGI airport following non-bailable warrants issued against him for his inability to appear before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, the officer added.

The warrants against Jain, the CEO of Parsvnath Landmark Developers, were issued in connection with a case filed by one Rajat Babbar, the police said.

Four non-bailable warrants and one bailable warrant were pending in the Shahdara police station against Mr. Jain.

