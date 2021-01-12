Police arrest over 100 from illegal dance bars

The Delhi Police’s special team, which was formed earlier this month to crack down on illegal dance bars here, has made over 100 arrests till now.
The team was formed after getting numerous complaints regarding illegal dance bars here, a senior officer said.
He added: “We either send a decoy visitor or act on specific information before conducting the raids at illegal bars. We have arrested visitors, staff and performers from such places.”
In January first week, the team conducted raids in Paharganj, Rani Bagh and other places. During the raids, 110 people, including dance performers, were arrested and booked under IPC section 294 (Obscene acts and songs) and relevant provisions of the Epidemic Act for violating social distancing guidelines.
‘Invites on WhatsApp’
“Apart from illegal activity operating inside the premises, some places do not even have valid licence and other safety clearances. People organise these parties by inviting guests through a Whatsapp group,” added the officer.
More such raids will be conducted across the city, the police added.
