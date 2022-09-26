Police arrest nine for forging passports and travel documents of foreign nationals

A Delhi Police PCR | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Delhi Police’s IGI unit has arrested nine persons for allegedly forging passports and other travel documents of people trying to obtain Indian citizenship, the officers said on Sunday.

All the accused were identified as Bangladeshi nationals.

“The accused persons were part of a nexus which provided forged Indian passports and visas to those who wanted to obtain Indian citizenship,” a senior police office said.

Posed as official

The officer added, “the main accused has been identified as 52-year-old Debashish Chakraborty, who, along with his accomplices, would pose as an Indian national while travelling abroad.”

“They were caught by the security officer at the IGI airport after their passports were checked,” the officer added.

He also said that upon the examination of their passports it was found that all the nine accused were travelling on forged passports with a fraudulently affixed departure stamp of Kolkata.

Passport racket

Officers said that the accused, all of who are Bangladesh nationals, arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Seychelles, South Africa and Nepal and other neighboring countries.

After interrogation, Chakraborty disclosed that he ran a passport racket.

He used to charge ₹60,000 to ₹1 lakh from foreign nationals, posing as a government official.

He would create their fake passport and other travel documents in connivance with the other co-accused.

The accused were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections of cheating and criminal conspiracy, Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act and Foreigners Act, the police said.