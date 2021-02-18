Police arrest man who swung swords at Red Fort

NEW DELHI

18 February 2021

A man seen swinging two swords at the Red Fort rampart and allegedly attacking policemen on January 26 has been arrested, said a senior police officer on Wednesday.

The officer said that Maninder Singh alias Moni, a resident of Swaroop Nagar, was the most wanted person in the case. He works as a car AC mechanic.

“He was arrested on Tuesday night from Pitampura. Subsequently, two swords used at the Red Fort by the accused have been recovered from his house,” said DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwah.

The officer added that the accused was seen in a video swinging two swords at the Red Fort with intent to motivate/radicalise and energise the violent anti-national elements.

The accused has disclosed to have been radicalised by watching provoking Facebook posts of various groups. He used to frequently visit the Singhu border and was influenced by the speeches made by leaders there, the police said. He has disclosed that he had influenced six other people and that they had accompanied the farmers’ tractor rally. Before joining the rally, Maninder had kept two swords with him, said Mr. Kushwaha.