Police arrest man who swung swords at Red Fort

A man seen swinging two swords at the Red Fort rampart and allegedly attacking policemen on January 26 has been arrested, said a senior police officer on Wednesday.
The officer said that Maninder Singh alias Moni, a resident of Swaroop Nagar, was the most wanted person in the case. He works as a car AC mechanic.
“He was arrested on Tuesday night from Pitampura. Subsequently, two swords used at the Red Fort by the accused have been recovered from his house,” said DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwah.
The officer added that the accused was seen in a video swinging two swords at the Red Fort with intent to motivate/radicalise and energise the violent anti-national elements.
The accused has disclosed to have been radicalised by watching provoking Facebook posts of various groups. He used to frequently visit the Singhu border and was influenced by the speeches made by leaders there, the police said. He has disclosed that he had influenced six other people and that they had accompanied the farmers’ tractor rally. Before joining the rally, Maninder had kept two swords with him, said Mr. Kushwaha.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath