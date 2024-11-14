Police arrest man for employing, abusing 11-year-old domestic help in Noida society

The Noida police on Wednesday arrested one person for the alleged abuse of an 11-year-old girl who was rescued a day earlier from a flat in Noida where she was illegally made to work as a house help.

Shahjahan, who works as a driver and knows the victim’s family, was arrested under Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 14(1) of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, said an officer.

Mr. Shahjahan and his wife Rukhsana have been booked for employing the minor at their flat in Logix Blossom County Society in Sector 137.

The police have also named the victim’s mother, aunt, and maternal uncle in the FIR for sending the minor from Bokaro, where she used to live, to Noida for work.

The minor was rescued by a team of Noida police and a Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Tuesday after residents spotted her roaming in the society in a “lost state” and informed the police.

The minor told the police that she was beaten by the couple, who gave her food and space to live in exchange for doing household chores.

The victim has been sent to a child protection home in Greater Noida.

Employing a child under 14 or a child between 14 and 18 in a hazardous occupation is a punishable offence.

‘Pricked me with pin’

Pointing to multiple scars on her shoulders, the 11-year-old girl said, “If I made a mistake, they [the couple that had illegally employed her] would beat me. They would prick me with the pin of a phone charger. I would fold my hands and request them to stop.”

In a video shared by a non-profit that works with the CWC on child rights issues, the minor can be seen tearing up as she speaks in Hindi about being taken away from home. “My uncle brought me here. He said if I came along with him, I would get to stay with other children and play with them.”

However, she added that while she did spend some time with the children in the Noida flat, she spent most of her time cooking meals for them.

The chairperson of the CWC in Bokaro, Shankar Ravi, said, “We have identified the girl and have reached out to her parents, who are in Bokaro and work as labourers.”

