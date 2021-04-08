Police arrest man for choking, robbing victim

Video of the incident was shared online

A 22-year-old man was arrested for robbing a man after choking him in Dwarka’s Najafgarh, the police said on Wednesday. A video of the incident has been shared on Facebook.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) S.K. Meena said that the accused has been identified as Sonu.

The police said that the matter came to light after a person shared a video of the incident on Facebook. In the video, the accused and his accomplice can be seen following the victim and then suddenly, they choke the victim from behind and rob the man of ₹3,500.

The police said that a case was registered and several CCTV footage were scanned which led to identification of the accused. On Monday, the police got a tip-off about Sonu’s presence at Ranaji Enclave in Najafgarh after which a raid was conducted and he was apprehended.

The police said that two stolen mobile phones and a two-wheeler were recovered from his possession.

During interrogation, Sonu disclosed that he commits crime to fulfil his drug addiction needs. He along with his accomplice Nishant, commit phone and cash robberies in the local areas of Najafgarh. Police said that those roaming alone in the streets were their targets.

According to the police, Nishant was found to be involved in eight cases of robbery and was allegedly at a de-addiction centre, a claim which police are verifying.

The police said that with the arrest of Sonu, five cases of robbery have been solved.