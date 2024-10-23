GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police arrest 28-year-old woman for killing live-in partner in Delhi

Published - October 23, 2024 11:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi police on Wednesday arrested a 28-year-old woman after she confessed at the Bhalswa Dairy police station that she had bludgeoned to death her live-in partner because he used to harass her.

The police have registered a murder case against her.

On October 22, Munni, a resident of Mukundpur, came to the police station to inform the police that she had killed Mohd. Tawarak alias Sahil Khan at his house in Mukundpur with a stone, a hammer, and a knife. The police rushed to the spot and found the man’s body on the ground floor of his house, lying in a pool of blood.

The stone, hammer, and knife was also found in the same place.

During inquiry, the police found that the woman’s husband, Bunty Yadav had died in 2018. She was in a relationship with Mohd. Tawarak, a plumber, for the last two years.

“On the day of the incident, around 1.30 p.m., Tawarak came home inebriated and was harassing and misbehaving with her. In retaliation, she hit him on the head with a stone, a knife, and a hammer, which caused the injuries that led to his death,” a senior police officer said.

