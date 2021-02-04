Police announce ₹1 lakh reward for information on Deep Sidhu, 3 others

NEW DELHI

04 February 2021 01:00 IST

They were identified through CCTVs

The city police on Wednesday announced cash reward of ₹1 lakh for information that can lead to the arrest of actor Deep Sidhu and three others in connection with the Red Fort incident on Republic Day.

Cash reward of ₹50,000 each was also announced for Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Jajbir Singh and Iqbal Singh for allegedly instigating protesters, the police said.

Flag hoisting

The reward of ₹1 lakh was announced on Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh who hoisted flags at the Red Fort or involved in the act, according to police.

They were identified through CCTV and video clips, the police said.

The Crime Branch SIT arrested Dharmendra Singh Harman who was doing live on Facebook when religious flag was hoisted at Red Fort. He has been charged for instigating the mob.

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre’s three farm laws. Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument.

On Tuesday, the police had released the pictures of at least 20 suspects who were allegedly involved in the violence.