Police analyse street crime in Capital, reduce vehicle thefts

NEW DELHI

11 February 2022 01:28 IST

After conducting an exhaustive study of the street crime pattern in the Capital, the Delhi police north district claimed to have increased vehicle theft detection rate by 2.7%.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said robbers, snatchers and auto-lifters had confessed that they usually commit crimes using stolen vehicles. It was also noticed that after committing the crime, the accused keep them at various parking lots or isolated places.

The police said that records of all the 31 parking sites in north district — three belonging to the municipal corporation, five to Delhi metro, one bus parking and 22 other lots — were obtained and the foot-patrolling staff was directed to conduct search operations on regular basis in their areas of jurisdiction.

“Some criminals disclosed that before stealing the vehicle that they wanted to use in a crime, they also used to steal number plates from other vehicles. This reduced their chances of suspicion or getting apprehended by the police during checking,” Mr. Kalsi said, adding that people usually do not lodge an FIR about the theft of number plates but file non-cognizable report in this regard and as a result, such data is not available with the police staff at pickets.

Under “Operation Khojben”, from November 1, 2021 to Wednesday, the police checked 36,782 vehicles using the ‘Vehiscan App’ and impounded 617 vehicles found unattended or being plied without proper documents under section 66 DP Act. During this period, 12 stolen vehicles were recovered and 17 auto-lifters nabbed, the DCP added.

Due to this exercise, the number of motor vehicle theft cases being registered from January 1 to February 9 declined, and the detention rate of cases also increased. Data comparison during the same period between 2021 and 2022 shows 164 motor vehicle theft cases being registered in 2022 and 235 in 2021. During the same period, 10.36% cases worked out in 2022 compared to 7.66% cases last year.