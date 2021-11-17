Police analyse CCTV footage in house helps’ murder case

A day after two house helps were found murdered at their employer’s residence in south-east Delhi’s Jangpura, CCTV footage has surfaced in which five suspects can be seen.

In the CCTV footage, five suspects can be seen wearing uniforms and walking towards the house. At first they return may be due to the presence of a guard. They again walk back to the house and talk briefly.

Police sources said that the suspects may have entered posing as delivery boys and the entry was found to be friendly.

Two house helps, hailing from West Bengal, were found murdered on two separate floors in a four-storey building. Limbs of one of the women were found tied, the police said. The employer and her driver found the victims on Monday morning.

The police said that the motive behind the murders is yet to be ascertained and they are investigating the case from all angles.