Police amp up traffic plan ahead of G-20 Summit in city

February 07, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 02:08 am IST - New Delhi

In the run-up to the G-20 Summit, Delhi Traffic Police has chalked out an elaborate plan that will include a parking alert mechanism integrated with the existing Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), sources said.

The 18th G-20 Summit is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in the national capital. Apart from the main summit, Delhi will organise seven more related events starting from the foreign ministers’ meet on March 1 and 2.

“Our plan is to reduce traffic jams with the help of artificial intelligence,” said a senior police officer.

The parking alert system will inform commuters about parking availability in the city to reduce traffic congestion, he said.

More pelican signals — crossings with traffic signals for both pedestrians and vehicular traffic — will also be installed for safer movement, the senior officer added.

Security blanket

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic Zone II) S.S. Yadav said traffic surveillance and regulation will be implemented thoroughly to prevent violations. “Lights and signals found in damaged condition will be repaired,” he said.

Another officer said the possible routes of dignitaries are still being mapped. “While we have mapped the VVIP movement, vulnerable hotels have also been zeroed in on. We will conduct security checks in these areas,” the officer added.