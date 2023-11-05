HamberMenu
Poisonous pollutant peaks at Anand Vihar, 33 times more than prescribed safe limit

Gopal Rai asks Centre to call emergency meeting; wants only CNG, electric, and BS VI-compliant vehicles to run in Delhi-NCR

November 05, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Visitors near Kartavya Path on Saturday

| Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

With the city’s toxic air showing no signs of improvement for the fifth straight day, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday wrote to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, asking him to convene an emergency meeting with the NCR States to address the issue.

The concentration of the poisonous PM2.5 at Anand Vihar at 4 p.m. on Saturday was found to be 1,985, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee data.

This is over 33 times higher than the safety limit prescribed by the national ambient air quality standards (NAAQS). PM2.5 and PM10 (particulate matter 2.5 and 10) are fine inhalable particles that can get into the lungs and bloodstream and lead to various respiratory and other diseases.

Mr. Rai urged the Centre to permit only CNG, electric, and BS VI-compliant vehicles in Delhi-NCR to combat vehicular pollution.

Meanwhile, AAP and the BJP accused each other of shirking responsibility.

AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, “Most of the pollution in Delhi comes from Haryana, as the epicentre of stubble burning in Punjab is 500 km away, while it is only 129 km in Haryana’s case. Of the 52 most polluted districts in the country, 20 are in Haryana.”She offered the Manohar Lal government help from experts in Punjab, where, she claimed, the AAP government has managed to reduce the farm fires by as much as 67%.

The BJP accused AAP of lying about the incidents of stubble burning. “[Delhi CM and AAP chief] Arvind Kejriwal should prevent Punjab’s farmers from burning stubble by offering them technical support,” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said.

