Poisoning likely cause behind Vasant Kunj deaths, say police

medical board on Tuesday conducted the post-mortem examination of the five bodies that were recovered from a flat in south-west Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on September 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heeralal Sharma, 46, and his four daughters, aged between 20 and 26, were found dead at their rented accommodation.

DCP (South West) Rohit Meena said though the cause of the deaths seems to be poisoning, they will wait for the viscera report to confirm it. He added that the bodies had been handed over to the family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘₹208 left in account’

Meanwhile, police sources said the trigger behind the incident could be financial distress as Sharma had only ₹208 in his bank account and had not made any transactions since April.

The police are not ruling out the possibility of Sharma poisoning his daughters before taking the extreme step himself.

Sharma had stopped going to office since January and had become a recluse after the death of his wife, a source said. The human resources (HR) department at his office had sent him reminders twice, asking him to return to work, they said. However, Sharma’s bank details do not give the police any conclusive cause of the incident, an officer said.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

(With PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.