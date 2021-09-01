Point out in detail the procedure for interception of phones, Delhi HC tells Centre

New Delhi:

The court aske the Union government to submit an affidavit

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to submit an affidavit detailing the laws and procedure for monitoring and interception of phones in the country.

A bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh ordered, "Point out in detail the law and procedure followed by the Union of India for monitoring and interception of phones". The bench posted the case for further hearing on September 30.

The High Court was hearing a petition by Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL) and Software Freedom Law Centre (SFLC) seeking direction to permanently stop the execution and the operation of the surveillance projects such as Centralised Monitoring System (CMS), Network Traffic Analysis (NETRA) and National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID).

Earlier, the Centre had denied granting blanket permission to any government agency for interception or monitoring of any messages or information under its surveillance programmes.

"There is no blanket permission to any agency for interception or monitoring or decryption; and permission from competent authority (Union Home Secretary) is required, as per due process of law and rules in each case," read an affidavit filed by the home ministry.

The petition had sought direction to constitute a permanent independent oversight body comprising of judicial and parliamentary body, for issuing and reviewing lawful interception and monitoring orders or warrants under the enabling provisions of Indian Telegraph Act and the Information Technology Act.

It plea said that CMS is a centralized system to monitor communications on mobile phones, landlines and Internet traffic in the country. It claimed that the functional features of CMS project allows for the state and authorized agencies to bypass the existing procedural safeguards to be followed while issuing Lawful Interception and Monitoring orders (LIMs).

It stated that NETRA is a massive dragnet surveillance system designed specifically to monitor the nation's internet networks including voice over internet traffic passing through software programs such as Skype or Google Talk, besides write-ups in tweets, status updates, emails, instant messaging transcripts, Internet calls, blogs and forums.

Additionally, the plea claimed that NATGRID project results in a real-time profiling of individuals through collection, aggregation, and analysis of metadata of individuals, which could reveal information such as civil, political, religious affiliation, social status, support to a charitable organization, subject's involvement in an intimate relationship and others.

The petition stated that the collection and aggregation of metadata of an individual's various transactions including communication, financial and travel information will result in a real time profiling of the entire population.

"There is no law governing such profiling and the entire population is at the mercy of the government," the plea said. Additionally, under the existing legal framework, there is an insufficient oversight mechanism to authorize and review the interception and monitoring orders issued by the state agencies.

