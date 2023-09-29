Poetry in Parliament sets off a Thakur vs Brahmin debate in Bihar

September 29, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - Patna

The recent speech by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha during the special session of Parliament has set off a war of words between Rajputs and Brahmins in Bihar.

Participating in the debate on the women’s reservation Bill in Rajya Sabha, Mr. Jha had quoted a verse from popular poet Om Prakash Valmiki’s ‘Thakur ka Kuan’ (Thakur’s well), which made an appeal to “kill the Thakur within”.

Valmiki, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, is known for his poems which reflected the humiliating condition of Dalits and it was his way of creating awareness in the society.

The remarks have drawn criticism from Rajput MLAs cutting across party lines, stirring a debate within the RJD too. Chetan Anand, RJD MLA from Sheohar, called Mr. Jha a “hypocrite”.

He said, “Thakur society includes people from all walks of life and targeting one caste in the name of social justice is hypocrisy. Such statements will not be tolerated. Why can’t you kill Brahmin instead of Thakur. He is trying to project Thakur community in negative manner.”

His father Anand Mohan, a former MP who was released in April this year after serving 15 years in jail for the murder of Gopalganj District Magistrate, likened Mr. Jha to a fitkari (alum stone).

“You all have seen fitkari which is commonly used after shaving. If you mix a small piece of fitkari into a drum of milk, it will turn sour. He is ‘Fitkari Jha’ who does not want the agrarian community to be united. He is acting as an agent of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),” Mr. Mohan said in Patna on Thursday.

He further said, “He needs to kill the Bhramin within because Thakur will not be killed.”

However, Mr. Jha has the backing of the party with RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tiwari saying he has not made any controversial statement. “Even I have heard that speech. I also like the poem which Manoj Jha recited in the Rajya Sabha and am one its admirers. Valmiki hails from the Bhangi community (Dalit) and the poet has expressed his pain and sorrow. He is saying that he does not have anything on earth and everything belongs to Thakur. Over here Thakur is the symbol of feudal mindset which can be found in any caste be it Thakur, Brahmin, Bhumihar or Kayasth. I think people are not understanding and misinterpreting his speech,” Mr. Tiwari added.

The RJD also posted his speech on X (formerly Twitter) calling it “brilliant, strong and lively”. Party supremo Lalu Prasad said, “He has not said anything wrong and neither insulted any caste and community. People need to pay attention to what he has said and in what context. Everyone knows that Manoj Jha is an intellectual person. Those speaking against him are doing caste politics.”

Janata Dal (United) MLC Sanjay Singh said the Rajput community “is not weak” and if required will not shy from fighting.

Raghavendra Pratap Singh, BJP MLA, demanded that Mr. Jha withdraw this statement or be ready to face the consequences.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that Mr. Prasad should apologise on behalf of Mr. Jha.

Reacting to the controversy, Mr. Jha told The Hindu, “When I spoke in Parliament on September 21 during the debate on the reservation Bill, I was making an argument that why there is a very dominant kind of resistance to this very idea of inclusion of subaltern groups. To strengthen my argument which generally we do by taking to prose or poetry, as an instrument, I recited Valmiki’s poem.”

He said, “The poem was written in 1981. Then also Thakur was a metaphor and to act on it I said that there is a Thakur within me, there is a Thakur within the universe structure, and there is a Thakur which controls the legislatures. So, it transcended the very idea of surnames belonging to a particular caste. These were my disclaimers and I am surprised and shocked with the kind of reactions.”

Meanwhile, former MLA and spokesperson of RJD Rishi Mishra on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding immediate ‘Y’ category security for Mr. Jha saying several leaders have made threats to his life.