POCSO Act rules displayed in Gurguram police stations

Flow charts containing details of legal provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Juvenile Justice Act have been put up in the police stations of Gurugram Police to create awareness among the staff and the victims about the laws concerning children.

Entrusted with the job, Child Enhancement Through Training and Action (CHETNA), a non-government organisation that works with street children, has fixed charts in 20 police stations and the remaining 20 police stations would be covered in a week. Assistant project co-ordinator CHETNA (Gurugram) Vijay Kumar said the organisation while working with street children in various slums, has found that several policemen lack knowledge about the various acts related to the children. “In an interaction with the Juvenile Welfare Officers deployed in police stations and the investigation officers, it was felt that they lacked knowledge about the provisions in the laws related to the children. Later, it was decided in a meeting with DCP, Headquarters, Shashank Kumar, earlier this month that charts should be fixed in all police stations about this,” said Mr. Kumar. It would also help the victims visiting the police stations to know their rights under the law, he added.

Mr. Kumar said beat constables would also be told about the law on children. Also, the street children are made to visit the police stations to familiarise them with the functioning of the police, he added.