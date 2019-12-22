PM’s rally an election stunt, says Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday which is related to the regularisation of unauthorised colonies is a “mere election stunt to betray over 40 lakh people” living in such settlements, alleged the Delhi Congress.
Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said: “When the Congress was in power both at the Centre and in Delhi, unauthorised colonies were not only given big relief but all-round developments were carried out in these colonies. The Modi government has done injustice to these colonies by showing them the mirage of regularisation without any intention to do so.”
The Modi government had “changed the core principles” of the 2008 notification to “ruin the lives of those living in unauthorised colonies”, he alleged. Congress leader Ajay Maken argued that both these governments were “anti-poor.”
