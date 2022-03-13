PMO has file on corruption by SEC Srivastava: AAP leader

‘Corrupt officials being threatened to follow BJP instructions’

‘Corrupt officials being threatened to follow BJP instructions’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged that it has become a “style” of the Prime Minister’s Office to “identify corrupt officials, put them in important positions and then threaten them into doing things for the BJP”.

“A file on Delhi Election Commissioner S.K. Srivastava’s corruption has been prepared by the PMO and he has been threatened and blackmailed that he will be put behind the bars if he doesn’t defer the election (to municipal corporations),” said Durgesh Pathak, the AAP in-charge of municipal corporations.

Mr. Pathak said if corrupt officials do not listen to the BJP, then the party “threatens them with CBI and Income-Tax investigations”.

He warned that today “it’s the turn of Delhi’s SEC, in future it will be someone else”.

“If corrupt officials are used for carrying out unconstitutional work, this country’s democracy won’t survive. If there is no election, it will become a dictatorship. And then like Aurangazeb, Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi’s rule will go on in the entire country,” he said.

AAP leader Atishi said, “It is the beginning of the end of our democracy if the EC buckles under pressure and defers elections”. Questions are being raised on the EC’s capability of holding free and fair elections, she said.