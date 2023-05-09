PMO ‘fabricated’ Delhi excise policy case: CM; BJP says he is diverting attention

May 09, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday charged the Prime Minister’s Office with “fabricating” the excise policy case and handing it over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). He demanded apology from the PM and the BJP for their “malicious” campaign against AAP.

In response, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva accused Mr. Kejriwal of trying to divert attention from the alleged ₹45-crore renovation of his official residence.

The CM’s comments come after two accused in the ED’s excise policy case, Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra, were on Saturday granted bail by a court, which noted that the agency had not furnished any evidence to show that bribes had exchanged hands.

“Today, many questions have arisen regarding Prime Minister Modi’s honesty, as he is being accused of many scams. This is why the BJP is unable to tolerate AAP. When the people of the country talk about honesty, they refer to Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. The BJP continuously tries to defame us by hurling baseless accusations and even threatens to arrest me,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The AAP national convener added that the excise policy case was a conspiracy by the BJP to defame him and his party.

‘Witnesses harassed’

Mr. Kejriwal also claimed that five witnesses in the case have testified that they were physically tortured, mentally harassed, and forced to write false statements. He urged the judiciary to take action “against those who are using the ED and CBI for their political interests“.

Meanwhile, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh demanded an unreserved apology from the Prime Minister and the BJP.

“The recent court order in the fake excise policy case undeniably reveals that there was no such thing as a liquor scam, to begin with,” he told reporters.

‘CM fears arrest’

Hitting back, Mr. Sachdeva said the CM of “trying to create a public perception that there is no liquor scam“ as he fears being arrested.

“After repeated denial of bail to Manish Sisodia [senior AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister], it seems that Mr. Kejriwal fears his arrest soon and, therefore, trying to create a perception that there is no liquor scam. But the people want to know why is Manish Sisodia in jail if there is no scam,” the Delhi BJP chief said at a press conference.

He added that the AAP chief seems to be under heavy mental stress over the loss of his “self-cultivated aam aadmi (common man) image after the exposure of the scam involving the CM’s residence”. “Therefore, he is trying to divert public attention by repeatedly referring to a court order granting bail to two accused.”

Mr. Sachdeva also challenged the CM to an open debate on the court’s order denying bail to Mr. Sisodia.