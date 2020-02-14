PMLA case: ED files chargesheet naming Moin Qureshi’s close aide an accused

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet in a Delhi court naming Hyderabad-based businessman Sana Satish Babu, a close aide of controversial meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi, in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Anuradha Shukla Bharadwaj put up the matter for consideration of the second chargesheet filed in the case for February 15.

The chargesheet, filed through Special Public Prosecutor N.K. Matta, stated that the probe agency has found new evidence of money trail in the case.

Babu was earlier arrested and granted bail by the court in August last year. The ED is probing the purported purchase of shares worth ₹50 lakh of a company linked to Qureshi by Babu.

He was arrested in July last year under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the ED had said, adding that he was grilled for a few hours and taken into custody as he was “not cooperating” in the probe.

The CBI’s special probe team, under then Special Director Rakesh Asthana, had recommended Babu’s arrest in its own case against Qureshi and others.

However, in October 2018, the Alok Kumar Verma-led agency registered a case of alleged corruption against Mr. Asthana and his subordinates, based on Babu’s complaint. Babu alleged that he had paid a bribe to get relief in the case.

Officials close to Mr. Asthana levelled similar allegations against Mr. Verma. The matter reached the Central Vigilance Commission, which initiated an inquiry into the charges and counter-charges.

Eventually, both Mr. Verma and Mr. Asthana were divested of their powers.