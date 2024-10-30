PMLA cannot be used as tool for incarceration: High Court

Stringent provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cannot be used as a “tool for incarceration”, the Delhi High Court said on Tuesday.

The court made the observation while granting bail to two persons in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) involving senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The court said that when the trial is not likely to conclude anytime soon and the delay is not attributable to the accused, “keeping the accused in custody by using Section 45 of the PMLA as a shackle is not permissible”.

Under the twin conditions of the PMLA’s Section 45, an accused is required to prove that he is prima facie innocent and convince the judge that he would not commit any offence while on bail.

A Bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri also observed that an accused in a money laundering case cannot be equated with someone being tried for serious offences like murder, rape, or dacoity.

“The liberty of an accused cannot be curtailed by Section 45 without taking all other germane considerations into account,” the court noted while granting bail to Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The former Minister, who is currently out on bail, has been accused of laundering money through four companies linked to him.

The ED has alleged that Mr. Vaibhav Jain and Mr. Ankush Jain were business associates of the AAP leader and had abetted the commission of the offence.

Granting bail to them, the court observed that they had already spent two years in jail for an offence for which the maximum sentence is of seven years. “Section 45 of the PMLA, while imposing additional conditions to be met for granting bail, does not create an absolute prohibition on the grant of bail,” Justice Ohri said.

‘Bail, not jail, the rule’

The court underlined that bail is the rule and jail an exception. “This principle is nothing but a crystallisation of the constitutional mandate enshrined in Article 21, which says that no person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to the procedure established by law,” the court added.