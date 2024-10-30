GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PMLA cannot be used as tool for incarceration: High Court

HC makes the remark while granting bail to 2 accused in money laundering case involving AAP’s Satyendar Jain; accused in such cases can’t be equated with those held for heinous crimes, it says

Published - October 30, 2024 01:10 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Stringent provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cannot be used as a “tool for incarceration”, the Delhi High Court said on Tuesday.

The court made the observation while granting bail to two persons in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) involving senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The court said that when the trial is not likely to conclude anytime soon and the delay is not attributable to the accused, “keeping the accused in custody by using Section 45 of the PMLA as a shackle is not permissible”.

Under the twin conditions of the PMLA’s Section 45, an accused is required to prove that he is prima facie innocent and convince the judge that he would not commit any offence while on bail.

A Bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri also observed that an accused in a money laundering case cannot be equated with someone being tried for serious offences like murder, rape, or dacoity.

“The liberty of an accused cannot be curtailed by Section 45 without taking all other germane considerations into account,” the court noted while granting bail to Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The former Minister, who is currently out on bail, has been accused of laundering money through four companies linked to him.

The ED has alleged that Mr. Vaibhav Jain and Mr. Ankush Jain were business associates of the AAP leader and had abetted the commission of the offence.

Granting bail to them, the court observed that they had already spent two years in jail for an offence for which the maximum sentence is of seven years. “Section 45 of the PMLA, while imposing additional conditions to be met for granting bail, does not create an absolute prohibition on the grant of bail,” Justice Ohri said.

‘Bail, not jail, the rule’

The court underlined that bail is the rule and jail an exception. “This principle is nothing but a crystallisation of the constitutional mandate enshrined in Article 21, which says that no person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to the procedure established by law,” the court added.

Published - October 30, 2024 01:10 am IST

Related Topics

Delhi / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.