PM2.5 level nearly 7 times the safe limit

Smog engulfs Sarai Kale Khan in the Capital on Monday.

New Delhi

10 November 2020 03:13 IST

Delhi reels under ‘severe’ pollution for fifth straight day; strict penalty for violating cracker ban: govt.

The air quality of Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida worsened on Monday but continued to remain in the ‘severe’ category, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Capital’s air quality is likely to stay ‘severe’ on Tuesday with no quick recovery expected unless there is a “drastic reduction” in stubble burning in neighbouring States. It is expected to improve by Wednesday to ‘very poor’, said pollution-monitoring agency SAFAR.

The average 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday was 477 in Delhi, 482 in Gurugram and 477 in Noida. The AQI of Delhi and Noida was in the ‘severe’ category for the fifth straight day on Monday, and the third straight day in Gurugram.

‘Severe’ air pollution level affects “healthy people and seriously impacts” those with existing diseases.

Several other cities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, including Agra, Bulandshahr, Bhiwani, and Faridabad also had ‘severe’ category pollution.

The level of PM2.5, a deadly pollutant, in Delhi and the National Capital Region has been above 300 micrograms per cubic metre (ug/m3) since 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Severe+ protocols

Measures under ‘severe+’ category of the Graded Response Action Plan, including odd-even scheme and ban on construction, will be implemented when the PM2.5 level crosses 300 ug/m3 or PM10 level crosses 500 ug/m3 and persist for 48 hours or more.

The PM2.5 level in Delhi was 405.1 ug/m3 at 8 p.m. on Monday — the highest this season. The safe limit for PM2.5 is 60 ug/m3.

Earlier in the day, environment Minister Gopal Rai said that anyone found violating the ban on firecrackers would be penalised under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

“The Delhi Police will file FIR against the violators under the Air Act. I want to request every citizen of Delhi to follow the ban on the firecrackers. Today [Monday], the National Green Tribunal also directed that no firecrackers will be allowed in Delhi. Earlier, the Delhi government had allowed green crackers, but looking into the situation of increasing number of COVID-19 cases and rising pollution, it was later decided to ban any kind of firecrackers,” Mr. Rai said.

Around 150 tankers are sprinkling water on roads to combat dust pollution and the numbers will be increased soon, he added.

Fire counts due to stubble burning in Haryana, Punjab, and neighbouring border regions of Delhi reduced slightly to 3,257 on Sunday; it was 3,780 on Saturday and 4,528 on November 6.

The contribution of stubble burning to PM2.5 level in the Capital was estimated to be around 38% on Monday, said SAFAR.