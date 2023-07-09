ADVERTISEMENT

PM using ED, CBI to defame AAP: Kejriwal

July 09, 2023 02:40 am | Updated 02:40 am IST - New Delhi

BJP hits back by questioning why courts rejected former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Thyagaraj Stadium on Saturday addressing at an interaction with Delhi government school students who qualified the NEET and JEE this year. | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as tools to suppress the Aam Aadmi Party government’s progress.

“PM Modi’s failure to effectively govern the country has compelled him to resort to defaming AAP through the misuse of the ED and the CBI,” he said.

The CM was speaking at an event at Thyagaraj Sports Complex where he addressed Delhi government school students who have cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

Mr. Kejriwal said that the ED has been circulating the news across all media platforms that assets worth ₹52 crore belonging to Mr. Sisodia had been seized. “However, the ED’s own documents show that the two flats in question were purchased before the implementation of the excise policy in 2018 and they are not related to any excise case. The details of both properties are mentioned in Manish Sisodia’s income tax and election declaration papers,” the CM added.

Responding to Mr. Kejriwal, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party president Virendra Sachdeva said that AAP has been claiming that there has been no liquor scam and Mr. Sisodia is innocent, but the courts have rejected seven bail applications filed by Mr. Sisodia.

