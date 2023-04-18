‘PM unleashed ED, CBI to crush AAP’: House passes resolution against Modi 

April 18, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Assembly on Monday passed a resolution against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “unleashing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to crush AAP”.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Sunday questioned for nearly nine hours by the CBI as a witness in the Delhi excise policy case. Following the CBI summons, the Delhi government had called a special session of the Assembly on Monday. The House passed a resolution against Mr. Modi for “unleashing the probe agencies after having failed to stop the growing popularity of Arvind Kejriwal”.

“Clearly, the PM is scared of only one person whose name is Arvind Kejriwal. This House observes that people across India are joining Arvind Kejriwal and becoming a part of this silent revolution to Make India No. 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with all his might and agencies will never be able to stop this idea,” the resolution passed by the House read.

Once upon time…

Speaking at the one-day special session, Mr. Kejriwal said, “Today, I will tell the House the story of an unpadh raja (illiterate king). The king was a chauthee (Class IV) pass, very arrogant, and had such lust for money that he was extremely corrupt.”

The AAP supremo said the king was born into a poor family, left school after Class IV and sold chai (tea) at a railway station near his village. “He was interested in giving speeches and grew up to become the king of that country.”

The CM said, “Officers would come and talk in English and the king didn’t understand anything. Don’t know what all the chauthee pass raja signed. Then he started feeling bad that he was being called chauthee pass. So, he got a fake degree and told people that I have done M.A... When people started filing RTI, they were fined ₹25,000,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

‘You too can laugh’

Looking towards the Opposition benches, the CM added that he was not talking about their leader. “So, you too can laugh.” One day, he added, a few people went and told the king to declare demonetisation. “He didn’t understand anything and went ahead and announced on TV that notes are being banned. The country suffered a lot due to demonetisation,” he said. “Then he wanted to make money and called his friend and said ‘will give you all government contracts. The money will be mine, but the face will be yours’,” the CM said.

He ended the story by saying that “one day, people overthrew the king and placed an honest, patriotic person in that position and the country progressed after that”.