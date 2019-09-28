PM to undertake roadshow today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a roadshow soon after landing at the airport here on Saturday prompting the police to prepare a foolproof plan for the event here on Saturday.

In PM’s honour

Party sources said between 50,000 to 1 lakh people, including party members and citizens, were expected to be part of the event. The roadshow will be held in honour of Mr. Modi’s successful efforts at “enhancing the pride of the country” on various international platforms, including the United Nations General Assembly, said insiders.

A senior officer said they held a meeting with senior BJP leaders and other agencies over the security of the route — from Palam airport Dhaula Kuan. Party sources said leaders and office-bearers from each of the 14 districts had been tasked with ensuring the participation of cadre.

The BJP would also mark the event with the participation of cadre from different States who would showcase their respective cultural heritage via songs and dances. The party said the event will try to show a “mini-India” through citizens of the Capital. “We have deployed extra security personnel in plain clothes to keep a vigil on suspicious activities. There will be officers with metal detectors for random checks,” said an officer. He added that they are also prepared for the sudden change in Mr. Modi’s programme during the roadshow as the last time he had stepped out of the car and marched with BJP workers for a few metres. “We have deployed policemen at all strategic locations. We have also deployed extra security personnel as Mr. Modi’s flight will land after sunset,” said the officer.

Recently, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security had received a letter which said that the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad is planning to target PM Modi, Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval over the amendment of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.