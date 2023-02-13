PM to inaugurate TRIFED’s Aadi Mahotsav in Delhi on Feb. 16

February 13, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Aadi Mahotsav festival of the Tribal Co-Operative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd. (TRIFED) on February 16 in New Delhi’s Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said on Monday.

He said the PM would also be given an overview of all products on display after which he will engage with artisans and craftsmen and women from tribal communities.

The Aadi Mahotsav is TRIFED’s flagship event. It will feature an exhibition-cum-sale of tribal handicrafts, handloom, paintings, jewellery, cane and bamboo, pottery, food, natural products, and tribal cuisine among other artefacts in over 200 stalls.

Mr. Munda added that more than 1,000 tribal artisans and artists from 28 States and Union Territories would be participating in the festival. Tribal cooks from 19 States and Union Territories will feature their best at 20 food stalls with a special focus on “millets grown by tribals” to mark the celebration of the International Year of Millets as declared by the United Nations at the behest of India.

An exclusive pavilion for the sale and display of Van Dhan products is also proposed to be put up with about 39 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras from 17 States and UTs expected to take part in this Mahotsav.

The Mahotsav, which connects tribal artisans, craftsmen and women to a direct market in large metro cities and State capitals, will be on in New Delhi from February 16 to February 27. This year’s event has been arranged around the theme of “A Celebration of Crafts, Culture, Cuisine and Commerce”.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Mr. Munda said, “An effort has been made to draw more and more artisans from remote areas producing lesser known and unique items to come and take part in Aadi Mahotsavs being organised across the country… TRIFED is engaging with top designers to ensure quality and contemporary designs in tribal products, at the same time maintaining their originality.”

The Minister added that emphasis on production of products by tribal communities can “play a big role in combating the challenge of global warming”.

In addition, the Tribal Affairs Ministry said that the event will showcase a Tribal Freedom Fighters’ Gallery, arranged by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes; cultural (song and dance) performances by over 500 tribal artists; stalls showcasing and publicising information about Eklavya Model Residential Schools and the National Scheduled Tribe Finance and Development Corporation.

Officials added that the Republic Day tableau of the Tribal Affairs Ministry would also put on display, and that there would also be a stall featuring a collection of stamps on tribals issued by the Department of Posts.