Delhi

PM to inaugurate Maritime India Summit on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ‘Maritime India Summit 2021’ via video conference on Tuesday, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The Maritime India Summit 2021 is being organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on a virtual platform from March 2-4.

The summit will visualise a roadmap for India's maritime sector for the next decade and will work to propel India to the forefront of the global maritime sector, the statement said.

Eminent speakers from several countries are expected to attend the summit and explore the potential business opportunities and investments in Indian Maritime domain, it said.

Denmark is the partner country for the three-day summit.

Related Topics
Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 1, 2021 11:36:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/pm-to-inaugurate-maritime-india-summit-on-tuesday/article33959963.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY