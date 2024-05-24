GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM targeting my ailing parents: Kejriwal

Maliwal says that she would have willingly given up her Rajya Sabha seat if requested. ‘But now, I will not resign’

Published - May 24, 2024 01:14 am IST - NEW DELHI

Samridhi Tewari
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with his family waiting for a Delhi Police team to visit his residence on Thursday.



The political fallout of the Swati Maliwal assault case deepened on Thursday with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the AAP MP said she won’t give up her Rajya Sabha berth.

A day after claiming that the police were going to interrogate his parents in connection with the alleged assault, Mr. Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of AAP, said, “PM Modi tried to break me. His party arrested my leaders. But now you have crossed all limits. You think my elderly parents are involved in this? Why are they being tortured? Your fight is with me, not my parents.”

He, along with his parents and wife, waited for the Delhi police to come to his residence. The police, however, did not show up. Sources said that Delhi Police may visit his residence in the coming days and also question Mr. Kejriwal.

Bibhav Kumar, Mr. Kejriwal’s personal assistant, was arrested last week and remanded in police custody for five days for allegedly assaulting Ms. Maliwal at the CM House on May 13.

‘Would have given life’

Meanwhile, in an interview with a news agency, Ms. Maliwal said that she would have willingly given up her Rajya Sabha seat if requested. “I would have given my life... an MP seat is too small. But now, I will not resign, no matter what,” she said. The BJP on Sunday had claimed that Mr. Kejriwal wanted to send a “top lawyer”, who defended AAP leaders in court, to the Rajya Sabha, and Ms. Maliwal was asked to resign, spiralling into the episode that led to her alleged assault. “I just want a proper investigation in the matter,” she said.

