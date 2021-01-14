‘PM should talk to farmers in next round of dialogue’

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday demanded that in the next round of parleys with protesting farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should directly talk to them and repeal the “anti-farmer” laws.

“Significantly, we should note that all the four members of the Supreme Court-appointed committee to provide justice to the farmers have earlier supported these new laws. How can the farmers expect justice from these people? B.S. Mann of this panel has not only supported these laws but is also a close confidante of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh,” AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said.

‘Ego of Centre’

He said that due to the “ego and shameful silence” of the BJP government, thousands of farmers were spending the festival of Lohri on the streets and borders of Delhi.