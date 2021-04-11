PM should meet Kejriwal every 15 days, says Sisodia

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia during a press conference in Delhi on Saturday

New Delhi

11 April 2021 00:30 IST

‘They can discuss governance, Delhi development model’

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should hold fortnightly meetings with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and take suggestions from him on better governance.

“The Prime Minister and Home Minister are accepting it [Delhi’s model is the correct model of development]. I hope that the PM will take opinions [from Mr. Kejriwal]. Every 15 days, Mr. Kejriwal should be called for tea and discuss what model can be done for country’s development, which schemes can be done better for common man’s benefits and economy,” Mr. Sisodia said during a press conference.

Election campaigns

He claimed that election campaigns by the BJP and Congress are now based on the “Arvind Kejriwal model of governance”.

Advertising

Advertising

“Recently, when Home Minister Amit Shah was campaigning in West Bengal, he promised free electricity up to 200 units should the BJP be elected to power. In Kerala, the BJP has promised free public transport for women, and in Tamil Nadu, the party has said that it will bring in a model of governance that is similar to what can be seen in Delhi,” Mr. Sisodia said.

“This proves that Mr. Kejriwal is the only leader with a vision for the nation, he understands the pulse of the people, and knows what is required to push the people and the nation ahead. He is the only leader with the administrative will to walk the talk,” said the senior Aam Aadmi Party leader.

Mr. Sisodia added that the PM had recognised the relevance of home isolation and creating micro-containment zones to combat the spread of COVID-19, and went on to claim that both ideas had come from Delhi.