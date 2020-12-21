PM pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Gurudwara Rakabganj and paid tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur.
Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru, whose death anniversary was observed on Saturday, was cremated at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj. Immediatle after his morning visit, Mr. Modi took to Twitter to share photos of his visit. He tweeted: “This morning, I prayed at the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where the pious body of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was cremated. I felt extremely blessed. I, like millions around the world, am deeply inspired by the kindnesses of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji.[sic]”.
He added: “It is the special kripa of the Guru Sahibs that we will mark the special occasion of the 400th Parkash Parv of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadurji during our government’s tenure. Let us mark this blessed occasion in a historic way and celebrate the ideals of Sri Guru Teg Bahadurji,” the Prime Minister said.
The tweets, which were in English, Hindi and Punjabi, said the Guru gave the supreme sacrifice while defending Hindu religion and spread the message of universal brotherhood.
